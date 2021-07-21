Jubilant Foodworks reports Q1 PAT at Rs 69 cr

On a consolidated basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit stood at Rs 69.06 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Revenue from operations soared 129.95% to Rs 893.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 388.41 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 89.81 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 97.69 crore in Q1 FY21.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 879 crore, higher by 131.14% compared with Rs 380.28 crore in Q1 FY21. This was driven by Domino's Like-for-Like (LFL) sales growth of 120.4% and same store growth (SSG) of 114.2%. The growth in Delivery channel, grew by 123.7%, mitigating the impact on account of Dine-in channel being shut for a long time and mobility restrictions impacting the takeaway channel.

The company reported net profit of Rs 62.6 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 72.6 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA surged 778.7% to Rs 211.50 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. EBITDA margins stood at 24.1% in Q1 FY22 as against 6.3% in Q1 FY21.

Domino's Pizza SSG stood at 114.2% in Q1 FY22 as against (61.4)% in Q1 FY21. SSG refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before previous financial year.

Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth stood at 120.4% in Q1 FY22 compared with (61.5)% in Q1 FY21. LFL sales growth refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for non-split restaurants opened before previous financial year.

The company opened 29 new stores including 20 new Domino's stores and 3 new store each for Hong's Kitchen, Ekdum! and Dunkin Donuts.

As on 30 June 2021, there were 1,380 Domino's Pizza stores, 27 Dunkin Donuts stores and 18 Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum! stores.

Commenting on the Q4 and FY21 performance, Shyam S. Bhartia, the chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, the co-chairman of Jubilant Foodworks, said: "Q1 FY22 was one of the most challenging quarters with the sudden onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic. With vaccinations well under way, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are confident of delivering strong, sustained growth in the periods ahead."

Commenting on the same, Pratik Pota, the chief executive officer (CEO) and wholetime director of Jubilant Foodworks, stated: "Q1 FY22 was a true test of character and I am pleased with our gritty performance. Led by growth in our own digital assets and the Delivery channel, our overall revenues grew by a strong 131.1%. A disciplined control on costs led to healthy EBITDA margins. Our business model has emerged stronger from the pandemic and we are looking ahead with optimism, confident of delivering hyper growth and transforming into a food-tech powerhouse."

Jubilant Foodworks is part of Jubilant Bhartia group and is India's largest foodservice company. The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. JFL also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India. The company has ventured into Chinese cuisine segment with its first owned restaurant brand, 'Hong's Kitchen'. Recently, the company has added Indian cuisine of biryani, kebabs, breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum!. The company has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. In accordance with shifting consumption habits, the Company has forayed into the ready-to-cook segment with 'ChefBoss'.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks lost 0.67% to close at Rs 3,062.80 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021. The domestic equity market is closed on Wednesday on account of Bakri Eid.

