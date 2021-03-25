Jubilant Foodworks signs deal with US-based restaurant brand Popeyes

Jubilant Foodworks entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring the iconic chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The brand has become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the world.

Since its acquisition by RBI, Popeyes has expanded successfully into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines over the past few years.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks said Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the company's portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 March 2021. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell 2.15% to settle at Rs 2,869.30 yesterday.

Jubilant Foodworks is part of Jubilant Bhartia group and is India's largest foodservice Company. Its Domino's Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities (as of December 31, 2020). The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. The Company also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India, has in operation 27 restaurants across 8 cities in India (as of December 31, 2020).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)