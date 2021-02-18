Jubilant Foodworks appoints Ashish Goenka as CFO

The board of Jubilant FoodWorks appointed Ashish Goenka as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 17 February 2021.

Ashish Goenka will lead Finance & Accounts, Financial Planning & Analysis, Management Assurance, Secretarial & Legal functions of Jubilant Foodworks. Goenka is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and MBA. He has 18 years of experience in finance & strategy with FMCG & Telecom Industry.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 February 2021. Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks are trading with gain of 0.48% at Rs 2,895.60 on BSE.

Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest food service company. Its Domino's Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities (as of 31 December 2020). The company also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India, has in operation 27 restaurants across 8 cities in India (as of 31 December 2020).

