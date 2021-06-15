Jubilant Foodworks Q4 PAT gallops 224% to Rs 105 cr

On a consolidated basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit soared 223.70% to Rs 105.30 crore on 14.20% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,037.85 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 227.87% to Rs 138.07 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 42.11 crore in Q4 FY20.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 1,025.90 crore, higher by 14.3% over Q4 FY20. This was driven by Domino's Like-for-Like (LFL) sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closures) of 15.1% and same store growth (SSG) of 11.8%. Domino's witnessed continued momentum in delivery and takeaway channels which grew by 28.7% and 76.9% respectively.

The standalone EBITDA stood at Rs 249.20 crore in Q4 FY21, rising 47% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while EBITDA margin was at 24.3%, recording an increase of 542 bps Y-o-Y. Profit after tax stood at Rs 104.30 crore, growing 395.5% Y-o-Y.

Domino's Pizza SSG stood at 11.8% in Q4 FY21 as against (3.4)% in Q4 FY20. SSG refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before previous financial year. Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth stood at 15.1% in Q4 FY21 compared with (2.3)% in Q4 FY20. LFL sales growth refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for non-split restaurants opened before previous financial year.

The company opened 53 new stores including 50 new Domino's stores and 1 new store each for Hong's Kitchen, Ekdum! and Dunkin Donuts.

As on 31 March 2021, there were 1360 Domino's Pizza stores, 24 Dunkin Donuts stores and 12 Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum! stores.

The company announced acquisition of 32.81% equity stake in DP Eurasia N.V., an exclusive master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and intimated a landmark agreement to bring Popeyes to India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.

As on 31 March 2021, Jubilant Foodworks had liquid funds equivalents to Rs 602.40 crore in the form of cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments.

Commenting on the Q4 and FY21 performance, Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman of Jubilant Foodworks, said: "We are glad to have transitioned from recovery to growth phase and concluded the fiscal year on a positive note despite unique challenges posed by the global pandemic. Our relentless focus on driving customer experience, customer and employee safety, cost management and productivity, resulted in a strong operating performance in Q4. During the quarter, we acquired the master franchise rights for Popeyes in India; we also announced our investment in DP Eurasia. As we celebrate our silver jubilee in the country, we are excited about the future and ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead."

Commenting on the same, Pratik Pota, chief executive officer (CEO) and wholetime director of Jubilant Foodworks, stated: "I am pleased with our performance in Q4FY21 and FY21. We returned to growth during the quarter, opened a large number of new stores, improved our operating margins and expanded our portfolio of brands. The quarter rounded off a challenging year where we were tested like never before, and I could not be more proud of the way our teams rallied around to serve our customers and our communities and to deliver an outstanding performance during the year. We are confident that our sustained investments in Digital, Supply Chain, Brand building, Innovation and Portfolio expansion will continue to be a source of competitive advantage for us and help drive hyper-growth."

The board has re-appointed Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director of the company for a period of three years with effect from 1 April 2022 till 31 March 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Jubilant Foodworks is part of Jubilant Bhartia group and is India's largest foodservice company. The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. At present, it operates in India, and through its subsidiary companies in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Jubilant Foodworks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India.

Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company. Its Domino's Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,360 restaurants in 293 cities. The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. The company also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India. JFL has ventured into Chinese cuisine segment with its first owned restaurant brand, 'Hong's Kitchen'. Recently, the company has added Indian cuisine of biryani, kebabs, breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum! which now has 4 restaurants in Gurugram. The company has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. In accordance with shifting consumption habits, the company has forayed into the ready-to-cook segment with 'ChefBoss'.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks lost 0.41% to Rs 3,185.65 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 3,141.65 to Rs 3,247.55 during the day.

