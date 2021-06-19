Jubilant Ind Q4 net loss widens to Rs 28 cr

-
On a consolidated basis, Jubilant Industries' net loss (from continuing operations) widened to Rs 27.75 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations surged 58.48% to Rs 195.82 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 123.56 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 6.73 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.07 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenues from Agri Products segment soared 97.29% to Rs 79.43 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 40.26 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Performance Polymers segment surged 40.08% to Rs 117.81 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 84.10 crore in Q4 March 2020.
During the financial year, Jubilant Industries' consolidated net loss stood at Rs 8.56 crore in FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 19.87 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations jumped 14.42% to Rs 619.02 crore in FY21 as against Rs 540.97 crore in FY20.
Jubilant Industries is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. The company's diversified portfolio of agri products, performance polymers and IMFL businesses delivers broad range of technology based products and solutions to customers in India as well as globally.
Shares of Jubilant Industries rose 0.70% to end at Rs 324.10 on Friday, 18 June, 2021. The stock traded in the range of Rs 312.95 to Rs 333.80 yesterday.
