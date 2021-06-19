Insecticides (India) records Q4 PAT at Rs 22 cr

Insecticides (India) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.78 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 255.60 crore. Finance costs declined 77.8% YoY in the fourth quarter to Rs 1.14 crore.

The company recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 23.62 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 14.46 crore in Q4 FY20.

The agrochemicals maker's consolidated net profit rose 8% to Rs 93.90 crore on 4.2% rise in net sales to Rs 1420.23 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Insecticides (India) is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes.

The scrip rose 0.64% to end at Rs 750.45 on Friday.

