Jubilant Ingrevia, Prataap Snacks, Punjab Alkalies may see action

Jubilant Ingrevia: The finance committee of the board of directors has approved the buy-back of 1,000, 7.90% secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore.
Prataap Snacks: SBI Funds Management sold 9,948 equity shares (0.0424%) in the company via open market transaction on 1 December, reducing shareholding to 3.39% from 3.43% earlier.
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: The company approved sub-division of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Rushil Decor: The company's medium density fibre board manufacturing unit (MDF plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka has again started the commercial operation partially. Further, it will start the regular commercial operation on or before 6 December 2021.
Tantia Constructions: The company has received a letter of allotment for a bid value amounting to Rs 6.79 crore from Government of Tripura, against a contract work for 'construction of RCC Bridge (Length 140 m.) over river Manu on Sonaimuri-Telia road.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: G. Subramonia Iyer, part time chairman and independent director, has resigned, on personal grounds.
