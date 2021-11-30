Go Fashion, NTPC, Coal India to be watched

Shares of women's bottom-wear brand Go Colors operator Go Fashion will debut on the bourses today, 30 November 2021. The issue price is Rs 690 per share.

NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC, has signed PPA for 325 MW solar projects.

The board of directors of Coal India approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 of Rs 9 per share.

Union Bank of India informed that the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank due to non-compliance with RBI's directions on fraud classification and sale of stressed assets.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs.297.87 crore from the Oil & Gas Sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023.

Mastek (UK) Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) has been awarded a healthcare contract, which positions it at the heart of a critical program focused on the wellbeing of UK citizens. The contract with NHS Digital is valued at 45m over the four-year period from October 2021 to October 2025.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem informed that as a part of future need, the company has acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 Sq. mtr at Dahej-III GIDC Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)