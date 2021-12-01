Auto stocks, TCS, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for November starting from 1 December 2021.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of the TCS Assessment and Migration Factory, a set of tools, accelerators, and services that enable customers to shift their mainframe workloads to the new AWS Mainframe Modernization (M2) platform.

Maruti Suzuki India said that owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private (SMG) in Gujarat.

NTPC informed that Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company (a Subsidiary Company of NTPC) is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 1 December 2021.

UltraTech Cement said the company has commenced mining of coal from its Bicharpur coal mines in Madhya Pradesh.

Rail Vikas Nigam has entered into an MoU with Economic Policy Research Institute of KYRGYZ Republic, Government of Kyrgyzstan, for development of railway corridor projects in Kyrgyz Republic specially to connect from Bishkek to Karakechenskoye.

Marathon Nextgen Realty said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 1 December 2021, to consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Debt security in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

