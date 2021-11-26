Tarsons Products, Nazara Technologies, Engineers India in focus

-
Shares of Tarsons Products will debut on the bourses today, 26 November 2021. The issue price is Rs 662 per share.
Nazara Technologies said that the company has acquired 7,670 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of OpenPlay Technologies and has paid the consideration by way of issue and allotment of 6,48,125 equity shares of Rs 4/- each of the company to Unnati Management Consultants LLP. With this, the acquisition of equity shares of OpenPlay as per the Acquisition Agreement is completed and the company now holds 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of OpenPlay
Engineers India and CHEMPOLIS OY, Finland have signed a strategic alliance for conversion of Biomass to Green fuels.
The Indian Navy has commissioned the Fourth Scorpene Class Submarine i.e (INS Vela) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on 25 November 2021.
Greenlam Industries has scheduled a board meeting on 13 December 2021 to consider sub-division of equity shares.
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has taken a temporary shutdown of Urea Production in Plant - I, on November 24, 2021, to take up temporary repairs.
