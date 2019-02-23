Reliance Industries to investment up to Rs 200 cr in SankhyaSutra Labs

& Holdings to acquire for Rs 16 cr

& Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of has into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of for cash consideration not exceeding Rs 16.02 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount of up to Rs 200 crore and is likely to be completed by December 2021.The said investment will translate into 83% of equity capital in on a fully diluted basis.

is a High-Performance Computing (HPC) software services company incorporated on 09 September 2015. is focused on services for and Industrial like - automobile, aircraft manufacturing, oil and gas, and etc

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)