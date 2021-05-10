Jubilant Pharma receives favourable judgement from US Court of Appeals

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Pharmova gains after subsidiary wins over Bracco's legal appeals in US court
Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process
Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric
Avenue Supermarts, HDFC, Ultratech Cement in focus
Nifty hovers above 14,900
-
In matter related to patent dispute with Bracco DiagnosticsJubilant Pharma, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, announced that it has received a favorable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favorable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc (Bracco).
Jubilant successfully challenged Bracco's patent infringement claims in an Inter Parties Review (IPR) proceeding before the U.S. Patent Office as well as in a separate proceeding in the ITC. In both instances, Jubilant was successful.
Despite the rulings of both the PTAB and the ITC, Bracco filed appeals to the US Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. These appeals are now dismissed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU