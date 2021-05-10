Lupin enters into licensing agreement with Eli Lilly

For manufacture and sale of Baricitinib in India

Lupin announced that it has signed a royalty-free, limited, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for manufacturing and selling of Lilly's drug Baricitinib in India.

Lilly has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for restricted emergency use of Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Baricitinib is an oral medication that was earlier registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients.

With a rapid increase in active COVID-19 cases in India, the timely restricted emergency use of Baricitinib will be an important life-saving treatment for patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

