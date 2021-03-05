Jubilant Pharmova's Singapore subsidiary redeems Notes aggregating USD 300 mn

Jubilant Pharmova announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Jubilant Pharma has on 05 March 2021 redeemed the principal amount of US$100,000,000 out of US$300,000,000 Notes at a redemption price of 101.21875% together with the accrued interest till date.

JPL had made the first early redemption of US$100,000,000 in November 2019 and the second early redemption of US$100,000,000 on 29 January 2021.

After the redemption of US$100,000,000 on 05 March 2021, the Notes have been paid in full and no amount remains outstanding under the Notes.

