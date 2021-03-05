Jubilant Pharmova's Singapore subsidiary redeems Notes aggregating USD 300 mn

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market
Jubilant Pharma partially redeems 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2021 aggregating USD 100mn
Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary gives notice for redemption of Senior Notes due 2021
Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves restructuring of subsidiaries
Jubilant Life Sciences gains on issuing CPs worth Rs 90 cr
-
Jubilant Pharmova announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Jubilant Pharma has on 05 March 2021 redeemed the principal amount of US$100,000,000 out of US$300,000,000 Notes at a redemption price of 101.21875% together with the accrued interest till date.
JPL had made the first early redemption of US$100,000,000 in November 2019 and the second early redemption of US$100,000,000 on 29 January 2021.
After the redemption of US$100,000,000 on 05 March 2021, the Notes have been paid in full and no amount remains outstanding under the Notes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU