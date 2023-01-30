JUST IN
Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.30% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 375.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.30% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.801.34 -40 OPM %5.00-8.96 -PBDT0.88-0.03 LP PBT0.82-0.10 LP NP0.570.12 375

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:31 IST

