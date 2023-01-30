Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.30% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 375.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.30% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.801.345.00-8.960.88-0.030.82-0.100.570.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)