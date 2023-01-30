United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 104.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 18.58 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 104.32% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.5817.64 5 OPM %16.8510.88 -PBDT4.772.66 79 PBT3.761.79 110 NP2.841.39 104
