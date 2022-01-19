Just Dial slips after weak Q3 outcome

Just Dial fell 1.02% to Rs 830.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 61.2% to Rs 19.4 crore on a 6.3% decline in net sales to Rs 158.9 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax declined 56.8% to Rs 24.4 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21 Deferred Revenue stood at Rs 325.7 crore, declining 2.6% quarter on quarter (due to higher focus on monthly payment plans during the quarter) but rising 6.7% year on year.

Operating EBITDA declined 86.2% year on year to Rs 5.2 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 38.1 crore posted in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin fell to 6.3% in Q3 FY22 from 28.4% in Q3 FY21.

The company said it ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales and marketing teams which has resulted in higher employee expenses. In sales department, headcount was up 18.3% quarter on quarter. These investments should result in superior product offerings and higher monetization going forward.

On the operational front, total Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 142.7 million, up 7.7% YoY and down 4.6% QoQ. Just Dial said 84.2% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.4% on desktop/ PC and 4.4% on our voice platform. Meanwhile, total active listings stood at 31.4 million as on 31 December 2021, an increase of 4% YoY and 1.3% QoQ.

The company's cash and investments stood at Rs 3,769 crore as on 31 December 2021 as compared to Rs 1,509.6 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 3,773.4 crore as on 30 September 2021.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone.

