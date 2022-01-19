L&T Technology Services Ltd Falls 7.56%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.62%

L&T Technology Services Ltd has lost 0.77% over last one month compared to 5.47% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.24% rise in the SENSEX

L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 7.56% today to trade at Rs 5011.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.62% to quote at 37263.81. The index is up 5.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd decreased 3.93% and HCL Infosystems Ltd lost 3.92% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 42.72 % over last one year compared to the 22.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

L&T Technology Services Ltd has lost 0.77% over last one month compared to 5.47% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19660 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11352 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5958.1 on 04 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2301.4 on 25 Jan 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)