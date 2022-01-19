Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 76.62 points or 0.41% at 18911.57 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.2%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.69%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.02%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.3%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.44 or 0.55% at 60423.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.85 points or 0.5% at 18022.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.32 points or 0.39% at 30422.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.75 points or 0.48% at 9012.38.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1992 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

