Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

The government has terminated the service of three Indian Air Force officers for accidentally firing of a BrahMos missile into Pakistan. The incident happened in March this year.

A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on 9th March this year.

A Court of Inquiry was set up to establish the facts of the case including fixing responsibility for the incident.

The Court of Inquiry found deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers which led to the accidental firing of the missile. In the Court of Inquiry, three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident and their services have been terminated by the Central government with immediate effect.

Indian Air Force said termination orders have been served upon the officers on Tuesday (23 August).

