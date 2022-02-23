Jyoti Resins spurts after Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF hikes stake

-
ALSO READ
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the September 2021 quarter
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 25.38% in the December 2021 quarter
Jyoti Resins hits the roof after good Q3 numbers
Jyoti Resins jumps on bargain hunting
Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives spurted 7.20% to Rs 1413 after Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF, forming part of promoter group, acquired 1900 equity shares, or 0.048% equity, of the company on 21 February 2022.
With this, Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF has increased the stake to 3900 (0.098% equity) in Jyoti Resins & Adhesives.
Earlier on 17 February 2022, Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF bought 2000 shares (0.05% equity) and Utkarsh Jagdishbhai Patel HUF bought 1471 shares (0.037% equity) in the company.
As on 31 December 2021, promoters held 49.60% stake in Jyoti Resins & Adhesives. Jagdish Nathalal Patel held 15.19% stake while Utkarshkumar Jagdishbhai Patel held 10.05% stake.
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives' net profit rose 25.38% to Rs 4.89 crore on 51.74% rise in net sales to Rs 48.86 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives is a manufacturer of synthetic resin adhesives. The company manufactures various types of wood adhesives (white glue) under the brand name of EURO 7000. Currently it services 12 states in India through 25 branches and 50 distributors, catering to 10,000 retailers and 3 lac carpenters across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU