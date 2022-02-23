Jyoti Resins spurts after Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF hikes stake

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives spurted 7.20% to Rs 1413 after Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF, forming part of promoter group, acquired 1900 equity shares, or 0.048% equity, of the company on 21 February 2022.

With this, Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF has increased the stake to 3900 (0.098% equity) in Jyoti Resins & Adhesives.

Earlier on 17 February 2022, Jagdish Nathalal Patel HUF bought 2000 shares (0.05% equity) and Utkarsh Jagdishbhai Patel HUF bought 1471 shares (0.037% equity) in the company.

As on 31 December 2021, promoters held 49.60% stake in Jyoti Resins & Adhesives. Jagdish Nathalal Patel held 15.19% stake while Utkarshkumar Jagdishbhai Patel held 10.05% stake.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives' net profit rose 25.38% to Rs 4.89 crore on 51.74% rise in net sales to Rs 48.86 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives is a manufacturer of synthetic resin adhesives. The company manufactures various types of wood adhesives (white glue) under the brand name of EURO 7000. Currently it services 12 states in India through 25 branches and 50 distributors, catering to 10,000 retailers and 3 lac carpenters across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)