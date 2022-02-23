Cadila Healthcare gains on USFDA nod for type-2 diabetes drug

Cadila Healthcare rose 2.06% to Rs 374.30 after the company announced the receipt of final approval from USFDA to market Dapagliflozin Tablets.

The US reference listed drug (USRLD) for Dapagliflozin Tablets is Farxiga.

Dapagliflozin is used with a proper diet and exercise program to control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin also lowers the risk of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes with heart disease. It is also used to lower the risk of further worsening of kidney disease, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), death due to cardiovascular disease, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease. Dapagliflozin works by increasing the removal of sugar by kidneys.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 328 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

