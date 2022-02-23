Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd and Bal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2022.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 65.15 at 23-Feb-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31899 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 250.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5900 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd soared 18.89% to Rs 205.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18428 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd rose 18.60% to Rs 131.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61645 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd added 16.63% to Rs 117.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13799 shares in the past one month.

