United Spirits Ltd soars 2.65%, rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 861.1, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.54% in last one year as compared to a 14.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.91% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 861.1, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17149.25. The Sensex is at 57521.94, up 0.39%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 0.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35879.85, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 860.4, up 2.77% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 57.54% in last one year as compared to a 14.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.91% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

