K E C International secures new order worth Rs 1192 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,192 crore across its various businesses.

These include -

Transmission & Distribution: T&D business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs. 821 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Malaysia, Africa and the Americas.

Urban Infra: The business has secured an order of Rs. 146 crore from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for the construction of viaduct along with station for the Phase 1 extension of Kochi metro rail project in India.

Civil: The business has secured an order of Rs. 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs. 168 crore for various types of cables/ cabling projects in India.

