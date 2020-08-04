Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir for injection 'JUBI-R'

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics (Jubilant), has launched remdesivir for injection under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg (lyophilized injection). The Company will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through its distribution network.

Jubilant's 24 hour help line will enhance access to 'JUBI-R' during these pandemic times, where timely access to the drug may prove critical to treatment outcomes.

In order to increase accessibility of 'JUBI-R' to patients below the poverty line and to front line paramedical staff, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation of Jubilant Group, is launching unique programs in India aimed at distribution of the drug.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India. Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug that has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the USFDA for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. On July 20, 2020, Jubilant received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir (JUBI-R) for 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe COVID-19. 'JUBI-R' will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

