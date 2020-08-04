National Bank of Bahrain selects Infosys Finacle for transformation of transaction banking business

National Bank of Bahrain and Infosys Finacle announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business.

NBB will be implementing the Finacle Liquidity Management Platform, and upgrading its existing Finacle Corporate Online Banking platform to a full-fledged Digital Engagement Suite - with the latest versions of the Finacle Corporate Online and Mobile Banking solutions, along with the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub.

