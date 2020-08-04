Biocon update on proposed primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund II

-
Biocon announced that in relation to the proposed primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund II (Investor) in Biocon Biologics India (BBIL), Biocon (the Company), BBIL and the Investor have executed a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) and the Company, BBIL, Activ Pine LLP (Existing Investor) and the Investor have executed a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA and together with the SSA, the Transaction Documents).
