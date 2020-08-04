Chalet Hotels announces cessation of director

Chalet Hotels announced that Rajeev Newar has ceased to be the Director including Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 02 August 2020.

However, Newar will continue as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company up to 14 September 2020 as per the terms of his employment.

