K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1681 crore

Across various businesses

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 1681 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution:

The business has secured orders of Rs. 1,287 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and other customers in India, SAARC and the Americas.

Civil:

The business has secured an order of Rs. 254 crore for infra works in the Water Pipeline segment in India.

Smart Infra:



The business has secured an order of Rs. 63 crore as a Master System Integrator for Smart City ICT Components for a greenfield smart city in India.

Cables:

The business has secured orders of Rs. 77 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

