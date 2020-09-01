Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.72% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Kabra Commercial rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.72% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.492.8518.7910.880.150.100.150.100.120.08

