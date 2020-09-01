Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.72% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.72% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.492.85 -48 OPM %18.7910.88 -PBDT0.150.10 50 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.120.08 50
