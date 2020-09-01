Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net loss of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.21% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 54.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.4715.1754.5555.460.329.6218.2220.300.082.0611.5313.19-0.431.449.0410.94-0.861.327.469.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)