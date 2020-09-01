Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 55.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.45% in the March 2020 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 12.47 croreNet loss of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.21% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 54.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.4715.17 -18 54.5555.46 -2 OPM %0.329.62 -18.2220.30 - PBDT0.082.06 -96 11.5313.19 -13 PBT-0.431.44 PL 9.0410.94 -17 NP-0.861.32 PL 7.469.35 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU