Kalpataru Power declines after weak Q1 show

Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 1.82% to Rs 245.55 after the company posted a 55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 45 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to Rs 100 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated net sales for Q1 June 2020 stood at Rs 2330 crore, falling nearly 16% from Rs 2771 crore in Q1 June 2019. The company said revenue and profitability growth impacted by lockdown and restrictions.

Kalpataru Power registered a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 54 crore in Q1 June 2020, a 68% decline over Rs 168 crore reported in Q1 June 2019. Total tax expense declined 57% year on year to Rs 26 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Core EBITDA tumbled 25% to Rs 269 crore in Q1 June 2020, from Rs 358 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA margin declined by 140 basis points to 11.5% in Q1 June 2020 from 12.9% in Q1 June 2019.

The company's order book as of 30 June 2020 stood at Rs 24,934 crore out of which 73% is domestic order while 27% is international order.

Commenting on the results, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO KPTL said, KPTL and JMC's Q1FY21 performance was impacted by the lockdown on account of pandemic. We witnessed partial recovery in May and good recovery from June onwards. We have taken stringent cost control measures and are working hard to improve working capital management and profitability going forward. We remain focus on restoring execution at pre COVID levels and ensuring profitable growth for KPTL and JMC in FY21.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution.

