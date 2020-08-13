JUST IN
Nelcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Metal shares gain

Capital Market 

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 138.83 points or 1.62% at 8720.39 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.32%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.06%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.49%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.69%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.64%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.43%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.21 or 0.32% at 38491.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.39% at 11352.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.82 points or 0.91% at 13959.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.25 points or 0.96% at 4743.78.

On BSE,1320 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:00 IST

