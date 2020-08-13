Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 138.83 points or 1.62% at 8720.39 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.32%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.06%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.49%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.69%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.64%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.43%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.21 or 0.32% at 38491.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.39% at 11352.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.82 points or 0.91% at 13959.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.25 points or 0.96% at 4743.78.

On BSE,1320 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

