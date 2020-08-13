Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 197.85 points or 1.08% at 18441.07 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eClerx Services Ltd (up 20%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 9.97%),TVS Electronics Ltd (up 5%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 4.67%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.32%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 3.53%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.49%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.61%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (down 2.72%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.04%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.9%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.21 or 0.32% at 38491.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.39% at 11352.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.82 points or 0.91% at 13959.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.25 points or 0.96% at 4743.78.

On BSE,1320 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

