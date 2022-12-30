Kalpataru Power gains on appointing Shailendra Tripathi as deputy MD

Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 1.88% to Rs 559.95 after the company announced that its board has appointed Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as deputy managing director (MD) of the company, for a period upto 21 October 2025.

In an exchange filing, the civil construction company said that its board at their meeting held on 29 December 2022, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Shailendra Tripathi as an additional director of the company commencing from effective date of the scheme of amalgamation of JMC (Projects) India with the company under the provisions of Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, he was also designated as deputy managing director of the company, for a period upto 21 October 2025. The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders, the company stated.

Tripathi is a Civil Engineer from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He has over three decades of experience in the field of project planning and execution of large size infrastructure projects involving roads and airports. His technical, strategic decisions and leadership skills coupled with his sound financial and business acumen has helped JMC to build leading position in the infrastructure and civil construction business. He joined JMC in the year 2008 and is currently holding office as managing director of JMC.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 98 crore on 7% rise in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

