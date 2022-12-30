Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 40.6 points or 1.12% at 3667.32 at 09:44 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.76%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.56%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.02%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.9%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.36%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.28%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.17%).
At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.97 or 0.25% at 61287.85.
The Nifty 50 index was up 70.6 points or 0.39% at 18261.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 336.13 points or 1.17% at 29043.55.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.22 points or 0.84% at 9038.16.
On BSE,2204 shares were trading in green, 593 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
