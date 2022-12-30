Uno Minda Ltd Surges 3.18%

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 1.85% over last one month compared to 4% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.81% drop in the SENSEX

Uno Minda Ltd gained 3.18% today to trade at Rs 538.8. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.64% to quote at 29160.95. The index is down 4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cummins India Ltd increased 3.04% and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 19.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 1.85% over last one month compared to 4% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17995 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 630 on 29 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 384.98 on 10 May 2022.

