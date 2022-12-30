Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 46.18 points or 1.05% at 4447.73 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.76%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.36%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.08%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.21%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.19%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.11%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.97 or 0.25% at 61287.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.6 points or 0.39% at 18261.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 336.13 points or 1.17% at 29043.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.22 points or 0.84% at 9038.16.

On BSE,2204 shares were trading in green, 593 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

