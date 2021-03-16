Royal Orchid Hotels launches 8 new properties

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the opening of 8 new properties under the brand Regenta Resort, Regenta Central and Regenta Inn; Three business hotels were opened in prominent business districts in cities like Bangalore and Noida.

Three business/Leisure hotels were opened in Goa (Panjim), Jaipur and Ajmer. Two leisure properties were launched as well, one in Mashobra and the other in Udaipur

