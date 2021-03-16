Ramco Systems to implement its logistics software for LogiPoint

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Logistics Software at Saudi Arabia's established logistics service provider and brainchild of industry leaders - SISCO and Xenel Group, LogiPoint to automate company-wide operations and services.

Covering CRM, Transport management, Hub Management, Fleet Management, Warehouse Management, Rating and Billing, and Facility management, Ramco Logistics Software will offer a single integrated system that is capable of providing end-to-end visibility and control of operations.

Bundled with advanced features around Mobility and Bots, LogiPoint's users will now be able to manage operations over their smartphones without needing to log into another interface.

