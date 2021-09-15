Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Best Agrolife Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2021.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd tumbled 26.64% to Rs 185.6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 7.55% to Rs 199. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33792 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd lost 5.39% to Rs 352.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2190 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 214.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 749.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9476 shares in the past one month.

