Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2021.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 255.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21282 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1445 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 378.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 404 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd added 20.00% to Rs 355.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9882 shares in the past one month.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd exploded 19.98% to Rs 166.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32619 shares in the past one month.

