RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 179.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% jump in NIFTY and a 62.34% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 179.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17478.75. The Sensex is at 58592.14, up 0.59%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36613.05, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 180.25, up 2.44% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% jump in NIFTY and a 62.34% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)