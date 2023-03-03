Karnataka Bank gains on appointing Abhishek Bagchi as CFO

Karnataka Bank rose 1.49% to Rs 146.60 after the company announced that it has appointed Abhishek Sankar Bagchi as chief financial officer (CFO) on contract basis.

Bagchi has over 18 years of work experience in financial reporting, financial planning & control, taxation, RBI reporting, strategic planning, fund management and budgeting. He was Chief Financial officer and Head Finance at NSDL Payments Bank since September 2017.

The company said that Muralidhar Krishna Rao has demitted the office of chief financial officer of the Bank on 1 March 2023 upon completion of his term.

Karnataka Bank is an Indian private sector bank based in Mangalore. It had 885 branches, 1463 ATMs and cash recyclers and 567 e-lobbies.

The private lender's net profit surged 105.14% to Rs 300.68 crore on 16.68% increase in total income to Rs 2,055.31 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

