Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as president of America biz

Mastek on Thursday (2 March 2022) announced the appointment of Vijay Iyer as president of America to lead growth in the region.

Vijay's appointment, effective 24 February 2023, will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging Mastek's differentiated portfolio of offerings in cloud, enterprise it and digital engineering and experience.

Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as senior vice president of their digital transformation consulting and large deals business. Vijay comes with over three decades of diverse experience across strategy development, marketing & sales, organizational development, advisor relationships, leading large deals and delivery. He has worked in several leadership roles with global organizations like HCL Tech & DXC Technology, Hexaware Technologies and Cignex Datamatics.

Hiral Chandrana, Global chief executive officer (CEO), Mastek Group said, "Vijay comes with extensive experience in driving revenue and value creation for clients in global IT services organizations. I look forward to Vijay's leadership as we accelerate growth from account mining, large deals and focused vertical go-to-market motions in healthcare, manufacturing & tech, and retail/consumer industries in Americas."

Vijay Iyer, President Americas, Mastek, said, "In a changing global environment, C-Level Executives are looking for partners who can optimize cost and at the same make business more nimble and agile to their customer."

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/ public sector, health and life science, retail and financial service sectors. The company's service offering includes, application development, Oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

The IT company's consolidated net profit tumbled 18.86% to Rs 64.18 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 79.10 crore recorded in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 5.34% to Rs 658.66 crore quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 625.30 posted in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Mastek were up 0.53% to Rs 1677.50 on the BSE.

