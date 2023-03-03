Volumes jump at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd saw volume of 13832 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4443 shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 March 2023.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd saw volume of 13832 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4443 shares. The stock increased 5.33% to Rs.2,056.70. Volumes stood at 6045 shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 30176 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11908 shares. The stock increased 1.74% to Rs.268.85. Volumes stood at 23664 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd registered volume of 17790 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7875 shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.777.90. Volumes stood at 17259 shares in the last session.

State Bank of India witnessed volume of 9.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.556.95. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank witnessed volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.58% to Rs.28.18. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

