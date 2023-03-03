Adani Group shares rally after GQG buys stake

Shares of four Adani Group companies rise 5% to 10.65% after US Global equity boutique GQG Partners completed a Rs 15,446 crore investment in a portfolio of Adani Companies.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) (up 10.65%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (up 6.43%) surged.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) and Adani Transmission (ATL) rose by 5% each.

The Nifty 50 index was up 226.95 points, or 1.31%, at 17,548.85.

The promoters of the Adani group on Thursday sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.

The promoters sold shares in Adani Enterprises worth Rs 5,460 crore, and those worth Rs 5,282 crore in Adani Ports & SEZ. They also sold shares worth Rs 2,806 crore in Adani Green Energy and Rs 1,898 crore in Adani Transmission.

GQG is one of the world's leading Global and Emerging Markets investors with exceptional long-term track records. GQG Partners manages more than US$92 billion in client assets as of 31 January 2023.

Rajiv Jain, chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, said: "I am excited to have initiated positions in the Adani companies. Adani companies own and operate some of the largest and most important infrastructure assets throughout India and around the world. Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation. We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India's economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run."

Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, said: "We are delighted to complete this landmark transaction with GQG. We value GQG's role as a strategic investor in our infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and Energy Transition. This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies."

