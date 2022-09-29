Karur Vysya Bank authorized to collect direct taxes

-
Karur Vysya Bank announced that that consequent to authorization extended by Central Board of Direct Taxes ICBDTI, Bank has integrated with income tax portal of CBDT for collection of Direct Taxes.
Accordingly, customers of the Bank can remit their Direct Tax payments through the Branches of the Bank or through KVB Net Banking, effective from 01 October 2022.
