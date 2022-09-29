Board of Bayer CropScience approves sale of its Environmental Science Business

For consideration of Rs 111.1 crore

The Board of Bayer CropScience on 28 September 2022 has approved the sale of its Environmental Science Business which offers solutions to control pests, diseases and weeds in non-agricultural areas such as vector control and professional pest management to 2022 ES Discovery India on a slump sale basis, for a consideration of Rs. 111.1 crore pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Business Transfer Agreement to be executed between the Company and 2022 ES Discovery India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)